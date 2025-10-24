Indian cricket team batter Tilak Varma provided new details on what happened behind the scenes at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Tilak was the star performer with a 53-ball 69 as India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win the competition. However, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to receive the winner's trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. The presentation ceremony was delayed by almost an hour as talks continued between Naqvi and the Indian team management. However, India did not change their stance and Naqvi ultimately left with the trophy.

Tilak revealed that the Indian players were all present at the ground and later, they decided to celebrate the win without the trophy.

“We were actually waiting at the ground for one hour. If you look at the TV visuals, you'll see that I was lying on the ground. The rest were also lying on the ground. Arshdeep Singh was busy making reels. We were just waiting, and we were thinking, ‘The trophy will come anytime now.' It was one hour, and the trophy was nowhere to be found. We were looking around, but the trophy was nowhere to be found,” said Tilak on Breakfast with Champions.

“Arshdeep said, let's create an atmosphere. He said we should just celebrate in the same fashion as the T20 World Cup in 2024, minus the trophy. Abhishek Sharma, we, along with 5-6 more people, then gave our nod for the same. Then we went ahead with it,” he added.

Tilak also spoke at length about his performance that proved to be the game-changer for India.

“We were confident, but cricket is a funny game. If you are playing a big tournament like the Asia Cup or the World Cup, and there's a day when you don't play to your potential, then it's over. But the way in which I played against Pakistan in the final, I cannot play in the same fashion in every match,” he said.