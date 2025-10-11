Virender Sehwag put an emotional post on social media as Rahul Soreng, son of late Head Constable Vijay Soreng martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack, made it to the Under-19 team of Haryana. The player, who studies in the Sehwag International School, is part of the institution since 2019. Sehwag had offered to take care of the education of the children of the CRPF soldiers, who were martyred during the attack on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Rahul is one of those children. He is now making a name for himself in the field of cricket.

As the player got selected in Haryana's Under-19 team, there was no limit to Sehwag's joy as the former India opener shared a heartfelt note on social media.

"Congratulations to Rahul Soreng on being selected in the under-19 Haryana team. Since his brave father attained martyrdom in Pulwama, it has been my privilege to support Rahul and i am extremely proud of his journey," he wrote.

pic.twitter.com/J9USNWKID7 — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2025

Notably, Rahul has already played for Haryana Under-14 and Under-16 teams. After the player made it to the Under-16 level in December last year, Sehwag posted, "Remember the Name- Rahul Soreng. This is one of the happiest feelings in life. After the tragic Pulwama attack, had made an appeal to offer free education to children of our martyr's study and stay in my Sehwag International School. I feel so privileged that Rahul Soreng , son of Pulwama Martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng ji who joined Sehwag International school in 2019 and has been swith us for the last 4 years has been selected in the Haryana under-16 team for the Vijay Merchant trophy. Few things give more joy. Thank you to our great soldiers."

Rahul joined the Sehwag International School in class 4. Currently, he is a student of class 10.