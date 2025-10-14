Former Indian cricket team star Virender Sehwag responded to high praise from West Indies legend Viv Richards who mentioned his contributions to Test cricket. In a recent interview with News24, Richards said that he saw a reflection of himself in Sehwag and even called him 'more dangerous' than Adam Gilchrist and Shahid Afridi. The legendary batter, who was famous for his swashbuckling style, even credited Sehwag for reviving the longest format of the sport with his brand of cricket.

"When I watched Sehwag bat, I saw a reflection of myself. I found him even more dangerous than Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist. Test cricket was fading, but Sehwag revived the format. The kind of excitement he brought to the game is one of the reasons 15,000 to 20,000 fans are turning up even today to watch a weakened West Indies team. That's Sehwag's legacy," Richards said.

After Richards' comments went viral on social media, Sehwag took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to thank him for the praise. The ex-India star said that Richards made bowlers fear batters with his aggressive game and added that he merely 'kept the tradition alive' for the next generation of cricketers.

“Humbled, Sir @ivivianrichards You made bowlers fear batsmen — I just kept the tradition alive for the next generation. Test cricket will never die as long as there's joy in attacking it!" Sehwag posted with a 'folded hands' emoji.

Earlier, Richards also spoke very highly of India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill. He mentioned Gill's impressive numbers in the past 4-5 years and said that he has a bright future in all three formats. “The way Shubman has performed over the last 4–5 years, I always knew he would excel in all three formats. He has a bright future," he said.