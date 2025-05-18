Former India cricketer Atul Wassan feels Virat Kohli made a good call to retire from Test cricket. Kohli ended his Test career on Monday as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, ending days of speculation about his future. Speaking on OTTplay's ‘Bails and Banter' show, Wassan sang a verse on Kohli's unmatched fitness, saying that he could've easily played for a few more days. Virat's departure from red-ball cricket continued the trend of exodus from the Test format as captain Rohit Sharma had also retired from the format a few days back.

"Everyone knows about the fitness of Virat Kohli. I think he is fitter than even a 30-year-old. I reckon he has thought about his family, he has two kids now. The bandwidth of Test cricket is not just about the matches. What you do before it and what you do after it also matters. It takes a lot from you. I think he has realised he has nothing more to prove," said Wassan.

Wassan suggested that Kohli and Rohit's timely retirements will help in better transition of the Indian team, but insisted that their experience will be missed in the dressing room.

"Last two years he hasn't done too well. People don't realise his presence and mentorship in the team are much more than the runs he is scoring. Both Rohit and Kohli realised the more we stay, the more time it will take for transition. Looking at the upcoming England tour, it would have been too much for Kohli for his entire package -- his family, his time and his fitness," he added.

Wassan classified Kohli as one of the players who brought a paradigm shift in cricket by redefining the standards of red-ball cricket with his aggressive attitude and sublime strokeplay.

"I think he made a good call. We will miss him. Virat Kohli's presence means a lot, even if he does not score runs. Virat Kohli's aggression has brought a lot more fans to Test cricket. At times, it has been over the top but it brings the fun as well. If he is not aggressive, he would not perform with the bat," Wassan further stated.

India are set to name a new Test captain ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

(With ANI Inputs)