Virat Kohli's nephew, Aryaveer, was picked up for Rs 1 lakh by Delhi Premier League 2024 runners-up South Delhi Superstarz recently. While his famous uncle is one of the greatest Indian batters of all time, Aryaveer has walked a different path. He is a leg-spinner and revealed how he took up spin bowling. "I used to bowl right from the start. I liked leg-spin and started doing that. I saw a lot of videos of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shane Warne. That's how I became a leg-spinner."

Watch out for the 15-year-old Kohli from Dilli pic.twitter.com/8vrJG9xKDl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 9, 2025

Talking about Virat Kohli, the star batter has already retired from T20Is and Tests. His return in ODI colours is eagerly anticipated, and he recently took a fitness test as well. There has been some controversy over Virat Kohli deciding to take his fitness tests in London while the rest of the players flew to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for their examinations. As fans and pundits debate whether it was right for Kohli to seek an exemption, it also has to be noted that the superstar batter passed his tests with flying colours. Sunil Chhetri, an icon in Indian football, shared that Kohli, in fact, sent him some of his test scores from London.

Chhetri and Kohli are close friends. Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the two enlightened fans with their stories around fitness, diet, and their approach to sports.

"A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores for one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days, when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, 'let's go'. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable," Chhetri said on the Desi Premier League Podcast.

Chhetri also drew parallels between Kohli and Ronaldo, both of whom are among the finest athletes in their respective sports. Maybe not in their prime form anymore, but their fitness is still better than some top players in their twenties.

"I don't know Ronaldo personally. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat. The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved. I tried in my own way to inculcate the same thing because once you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not on the same track that you want to be," said Chhetri.