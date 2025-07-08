Former England batter Jonathan Trott hinted that Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is currently residing at St. John's Wood in London. Virat, who has reportedly shifted to London with his family for the time being, was spotted around the city in the last month. While a number of reports guessed where he might be living, his official address was never certain. A report in The Telegraph earlier claimed that Kohli was living in Notting Hill. However, during a discussion on Star Sports, Trott was talking about the star India batter and he hinted that Virat is currently living in the St. John's Wood residential area. The area, situated in northwest London, is well known for its beautiful homes.

“Doesn't he live in St. John's Wood or nearby? Can he not be persuaded to come back?" he said.

Earlier, Virat lauded “star boy” Shubman Gill for "rewriting history" against England, saying that he deserves "all of this”.

Gill brought up his second consecutive century and third of the ongoing tour of England while crossing the 500-run aggregate in only fourth innings of the five-match series.

The 25-year-old captain struck 13 fours and eight sixes to make 161 off 162 balls, following up his first-innings' 269 to become only the second Indian after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to have scored a double century and a ton in a Test.

“Well played star boy. Rewriting history. Onwards and upwards from here. You deserve all of this,” wrote Kohli, who retired from Test cricket a month before the England tour and is now settled in London.

Gill amassed 430 runs in the two innings of the second Test, which is also the second highest aggregate ever from a batter in a match following Graham Gooch's 456 runs (333 and 123) against India at Lord's in 1990.

(With PTI inputs)