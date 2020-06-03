Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish his elder brother Vikas Kohli a happy birthday as he turned 39 on Wednesday. The Indian captain delighted his followers with a throwback picture from his childhood days. "Happy birthday Biradar one away from 40," Virat Kohli captioned the childhood picture on his Instagram story. The world of cricket is on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli is locked down at home like the rest of the world cricketers and he is using this free time well on social media.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Recently during an Instagram live session with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli said he sees the game-changing a lot when it resumes after coronavirus lockdown.

"Game-changing a lot? Man I do not know what is going to happen, it is so strange thinking even of practice sessions like instinctively you want to clap/hi-five, but you cannot do that, you will meet people after a long time, and you would have to fold hands and stay away," Kohli told Ashwin during the interaction.

"I know it sounds strange, it might be a permanent feature until there is some sort of cure or vaccine that comes out, we will need to make that a part of our routine," he added.

Earlier, Kohli shared a workout video on Instagram where the India captain can be seen lifting heavyweights that not only caught the attention of his fans but also impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers.

Kohli would have been busy leading the RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the lucrative league indefinitely.