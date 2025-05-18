Singer Rahul Vaidya was in the news recently after he criticised Virat Kohli for being blocked by the Indian cricketer on Instagram. Vaidya came under the scanner after he fired shots at Kohli and his fans on social media. However, it seems that the tension between the two has been resolved as Vaidya took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that Kohli has unblocked him on Instagram. In a major turn, Vaidya also praised, calling him one of the best batters the sport has ever seen. His Instagram story has now gone viral on social media.

"Thanks, Virat Kohli, for unblocking me. You are one of the best batsmen cricket has ever seen and aap India ka garv ho! Jai Hind. God bless you and your family," Vaidya captioned the post on his Instagram story.

New story by Rahul Vaidya.



Virat Kohli fans are jokers and most toxic, even a normal guy knows that, and a superstar like Rahul Vaidya too. pic.twitter.com/AuR2Gte6FC — Selfless (@SelflessCricket) May 5, 2025

A mere 'like' from Kohli's account on a post about social media celebrity Avneet Kaur became the talk of the town a few days ago, prompting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India batter to issue a clarification. After Kohli claimed that an Instagram algorithm mistake resulted in an interaction being recorded from his account, the social media chatter slowed down a little before Vaidya stepped in.

"Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho (I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls), please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

Rahul further went on to claim that Kohli has blocked him on Instagram over the post, though that could also be an 'Instagram glitch', just as the RCB star had suggested himself.

"So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too, is an Instagram glitch, Virat Kohli didn't block me. Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon'. Hain na (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, 'I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf') Right?" He signed off.