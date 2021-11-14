India ODI and Test skipper, Virat Kohli on Sunday congratulated all the athletes and coaches who were conferred with National Sports Awards 2021. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 (Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards-2021, Dronacharya Awards-2021, Arjuna Awards-2021, Dhyan Chand Awards-2021, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar-2021, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy-2021 and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards-2020) at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Kohli, who was conferred with Khel Ratna award in 2018, said awardees' excellence will inspire so many people to pursue their sporting passion.

"A great moment of pride and congratulations to all the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Adventure award winners. Your excellence will inspire so many people to pursue their sporting passion," Kohli tweeted.

"A great moment of pride and congratulations to all the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Adventure award winners. Your excellence will inspire so many people to pursue their sporting passion."

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and India women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel, and Para shuttler and Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj were among the 35 athletes who received the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Indian athletics coach TP Ouseph and former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Siwach were among the 10 coaches who received the Dronacharya Award.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.