Virat Kohli's sudden decision to step down as India's Test captain took social media by storm on Saturday. The prolific right-handed batter, who has been leading India in Test cricket as full-time captain since January 2015, took to Twitter to make the announcement. "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief," Kohli said in his statement. Kohli, India's most successful captain in the longest format, led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of those.

Kohli's announcement drew strong reactions on social media.

Here is how the world reacted to Virat Kohli stepping down as India's Test captain

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins," wrote BCCI.

"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli," wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

"BREAKING: After seven years at the helm, Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's Test captain," wrote ICC.

"Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special," wrote BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli‘s name will be up there, not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli," tweeted former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.