Pakistan captain Babar Azam won a lot of praise after he tweeted in support of Virat Kohli, saying "this too shall pass". Kohli has been going through a slump in form and he has failed to get going in the ongoing series against England. In the second ODI at Lord's, the right-handed batter edged a delivery well outside off-stump and hence he lost his wicket. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has also given his take on Babar supporting Kohli, saying the latter should have responded by now.

"Be it cricket or any other sport, it helps in improving relations. Babar has sent a wonderful message; I do not know whether there has been a response or not from Virat. He should have responded by now. If there is a response, then it would be a big thing. But I do not think there would be any response," Afridi told SAMAA News.

On the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar had addressed a press conference and he was asked about his tweet on Kohli. "As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players," Babar said during a press conference.

"He is playing a lot of cricket, and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good," he added.

Babar and Kohli are viewed as two of the best batters presently and fans keep on comparing on who has the better cover-drive between the two stars. In the second ODI against England, Kohli had chased a wide delivery outside off-stump, and Jos Buttler completed an easy catch.

Kohli's last international ton had come in 2019 and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him. The batter had failed to get going in the Edgbaston Test and then the two T20Is against England.

Kohli will not be a part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies, beginning July 22. News agency PTI had reported that Kohli has been rested for the series.