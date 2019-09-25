 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Rise In ICC T20I Rankings After South Africa Series

Updated: 25 September 2019 17:12 IST

ICC announced the latest T20I rankings that saw Indian captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan move up after impressive shows in the 3-match series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Rise In ICC T20I Rankings After South Africa Series
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the two top-scorers for India in T20I series against South Africa. © AFP

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were clinical with the bat for India in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa that ended in 1-1 draw. For their good run with the bat, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan rose in ICC's latest T20I rankings, announced on Wednesday. Virat climbed up one spot to 11 in the rankings while Dhawan jumped three places to attain 13th spot. For South Africa, Quinton de Kock who scored consecutive fifties in the last two T20Is jumped up 19 places to achieve career best ranking of 30.

In the bowlers' rankings, only Washington Sundar for India benefited from the last series as the off-spinner leapfrogged eight places to go up at 50 in the T20I rankings. On the other hand, South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo moved up two places as he finished the series against India with 668 points at seventh place.

The latest rankings update considers the India-South Africa series, Bangladesh tri-series also featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, as well as the Ireland tri-series in which Scotland and the Netherlands were the other teams.

Fifth-ranked Hazratullah Zazai's current 727 points are the highest by an Afghanistan batsman in history while 21st-ranked George Munsey became the first Scotland batsman to reach 600 points after scoring an unbeaten 127 off just 56 balls against the Netherlands before dropping to 585 at the end of the series.

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, who picked up four wickets in the recently concluded tri series rose to the number nine spot in the latest rankings while Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman breakthrough in the top 10 with seven wickets in the series.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli moved to 11th place after scoring 81 in 2 T20Is vs SA
  • Shikhar Dhawan moved up three places to attain 13th spot
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman broke into the top 10 with 7 wickets in tri-series
Related Articles
India To Host Sri Lanka For T20I Series In 2020 After Zimbabwe Suspension
India To Host Sri Lanka For T20I Series In 2020 After Zimbabwe Suspension
Virat Kohli Sets Example With His Work Ethics, Says Hanuma Vihari
Virat Kohli Sets Example With His Work Ethics, Says Hanuma Vihari
India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reprimanded For "Inappropriate Physical Contact" During Third T20I
India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reprimanded For "Inappropriate Physical Contact" During Third T20I
India vs South Africa: "Would Be Funny" If Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Walked Out To Bat Together, Says Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: "Would Be Funny" If Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Walked Out To Bat Together, Says Virat Kohli
"Willing To Get Out Of Comfort Zone": Virat Kohli After India vs South Africa T20I Series Ends In Draw
"Willing To Get Out Of Comfort Zone": Virat Kohli After India vs South Africa T20I Series Ends In Draw
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.