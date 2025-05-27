Virat Kohli is on the cusp of achieving a huge milestone, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s final IPL 2025 group game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season with 548 in 12 innings, needs 24 more to register 9,000 runs for the franchise. Since making his debut, the 36-year-old has represented RCB in the IPL, as well as the now-defunct Champions League (CL) T20, scoring 8,976 runs in 270 innings. This includes 8,552 runs in 256 IPL innings and 424 runs in 14 CLT20 outings.

Kohli can also surpass David Warner for the most fifties in IPL history, with both currently tied at 62. Another half-century will see him take a giant leap in the list of active batters with most half-centuries.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is placed behind Kohli on 46 half-centuries. Kohli has already scored seven fifties this season, making it his third best season so far after 2016 (11 fifties) and 2023 (8 fifties) campaigns.

RCB, who have already qualified for the playoffs, are placed at third spot with 17 points in 13 games and the win against LSG will see them finish at the top if they surpass Punjab Kings' net run rate.

Since the restart, Bengaluru have seen a game washed out by rain and then suffered a 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their last victory came on May 3, and rustiness was evident against SRH.

The return of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has lifted spirits in the RCB camp. Hazlewood has been the team's standout performer this season, with 18 wickets in 10 matches, and currently ranks fourth among the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

RCB will also be familiar with conditions, having played their last match at the Ekana Stadium.

Gujarat Titans' back-to-back defeats have created a golden opportunity for third-placed RCB to secure a top-two finish for the first time since 2016.