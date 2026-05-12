Sanjay Manjrekar isn't a cricket pundit who likes to mince his words. The former India batter has had a love-hate relationship with cricketers over his comments as a commentator and analyst in the past. His 'bits and pieces' remarks on Ravindra Jadeja remain quite famous, while his criticism of Virat Kohli isn't hidden from anyone either. In a podcast, however, Manjrekar narrated how Virat Kohli, who often says that he doesn't care much about outside noise, is actually very "sensitive to criticism".

Manjrekar, narrating an incident involving him and Kohli, revealed how he suddenly found the former India captain 'cold' at a toss that he was officiating. While Kohli didn't say anything to Manjrekar, the latter realised that the reaction was down to some of the comments he had made.

"That is very important to him (staying private). But he is somebody who is also very sensitive to criticism. Yeah, yeah, I think he gets to know about what's being said about him, because I've had experience with him as a captain and player. And suddenly one day I would find him very cold at the toss or whatever, and I would think, perhaps he heard something that was being said about him," Manjrekar said during Sportstar's Insight Edge Podcast.

"So he's one of those first guys who kept saying, 'You know, we don't care about what people say,' but he's also very sensitive. But maybe it's a good thing as well; if he hears that kind of criticism or something negative, that will just spur him on to get that next big hundred," he added.

While Manjrekar has had some issues with Kohli as a cricketer, he has also often highlighted the aspects of the batting icon he finds admirable.

"The thing to like about him as captain was when things went flat, when he knew he wouldn't be able to get a wicket on the pitch with the bowling resources he had. He would still make sure the team was driven and that there was energy on the field, and he made them believe things would happen. I think that was his great strength," said Manjrekar.

"I've always believed that the team wears the look of the captain. Under Virat Kohli, every player had to be like Virat Kohli. If anyone went out there and looked a little flat, they would not be playing the next Test match. So everybody responded to Virat's aggression," he asserted.

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