Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli scripted history by slamming a brilliant century during the third ODI encounter against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. Kohli looked in sensational form as he reached the milestone in 91 balls with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes. This was Kohli's 7th ODI century against New Zealand and no other batter has scored more centuries against the Kiwis in this format. Before this match, Virat was tied with Australia great Ricky Ponting and India legend Virender Sehwag at 6 centuries ahead of this match. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasurya are joint third with 5 centuries each.

Most hundreds against New Zealand (ODIs)

7 - Virat Kohli (36 innings)*

6 - Ricky Ponting (50 innings)

6 - Virender Sehwag (23 innings)

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (41 innings)

5 - Sanath Jayasuriya (45 innings)

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli's 108-ball 124 went in vain as New Zealand completed a 2-1 series victory against India with a 41-run win in the third and final ODI.

After conceding 337 for eight to New Zealand, India slumped to 71 for four and could never really recover despite Kohli's record-extending 54th ODI ton, Nitish Kumar Reddy's 53 and Harshit Rana's strokeful 52.

India were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs.

Zak Foulkes (3/77) and Kristian Clarke (3/54) took six wickets between them while rookie spinner Jayden Lennox returned 2/42 from his 10 overs.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) hit tons to power New Zealand to a challenging 337 for eight in 50 overs.

(With PTI inputs)