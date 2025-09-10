There is a lot of anticipation around India's three-match ODI series Down Under against Australia in October, particularly because it is set to mark the return to India colours for veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Although there were rumours that Kohli and Rohit may feature earlier, for India A in a few practice games before the start of the series, a new report has suggested that it is unlikely to happen. The report states that Kohli and Rohit will be allowed to choose whether they want to play for India A ahead of the series.

"See it's highly unlikely that they will play the three India A games. No call has been taken on that and it will not be forced upon them," said a senior BCCI official, according to a report by Times of India.

According to a 10-point diktat issued by the BCCI earlier in 2025, all senior cricketers are required to be available to play domestic cricket if they do not have any injury.

However, Kohli and Rohit - who are both active only in the ODI format - will seemingly not be pressured to play any prior India A matches.

"Only if they need some game time, you could see them play one, or even two, games before the Australia ODIs. But nothing has been finalised yet," said the BCCI official further.

It has been confirmed that both Kohli and Rohit are available for selection for the tour of Australia.

"They are very much fit and available for the Australia ODIs," he said.

"Before the selectors decide the India A squad and then the India squads for the Australia tour, the Irani Cup squad will be announced and some selectors are set to watch the Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru while Ajit Agarkar is with the team in Dubai," the official said.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the India futures of Kohli and Rohit. Aged 36 and 38 respectively, the duo most recently played crucial roles as India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit is still the captain of the ODI setup, but there is doubt over his future prospects in that role, following the impressive showing by 25-year-old Shubman Gill as captain of India's Test side.

India A will play three ODIs against Australia A at home on September 30, October 3 and October 5.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was elected captain of India A for two red-ball multi-day games against Australia A in mid-September.