Two of the biggest cricketing icons of their era, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are in line for a pay cut as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides to revamp central contracts. Since Kohli and Rohit are now active in only one format each, the management does not believe their current contribution warrants top-category placement. With the board also reportedly looking to do away with the A+ category altogether, Kohli and Rohit are likely to be moved to the B category.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia opened up on the possible changes for the two batting icons in respect to their remuneration, admitting that there simply are not enough players to be put in the A+ grade at the moment, while neither Kohli nor Rohit now qualifies for the A grade.

"The plan will go ahead very soon," Saikia told Sportstar. "We are removing one category because the players who were eligible for the A-plus category are now playing just one of the three formats. The criteria we have set to qualify a player for A-plus are not being fulfilled."

Saikia cited the pay grade change as purely a cricketing decision, noting that there is no "heartburn" between the management and the players.

"Some of the players who were in that A-plus bracket have decided not to play in all three formats. Therefore, there are not enough players remaining to qualify and fulfil the eligibility criteria," Saikia explained. "A one-format player will not be eligible for A-plus, so that is why we had to take a call. There is no heartburn."

This move signals a significant shift in how the BCCI values multi-format versatility over individual stardom. By streamlining the categories, the board aims to incentivise younger players to excel across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, ensuring that the highest financial rewards are reserved for those maintaining the most gruelling schedules. For legends like Kohli and Rohit, this transition reflects the natural twilight of their international careers as they prioritise specific formats to manage their physical longevity.

Under the current pay structure, cricketers in the A+ category earn an annual salary of Rs 7 crore. Those in Category A receive Rs 5 crore, while players in Categories B and C are remunerated with Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore per year, respectively.