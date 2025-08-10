Indian cricket icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, remain active in the One-Day International format, having recently quit both T20Is and Tests. While the Indian team has moved on from the two batting greats in the two formats, Rohit still remains the skipper of the 50-over side, while Virat is as influential as ever. When it comes to the ODI format, the 2027 World Cup seems to be the target for the duo, though neither of them has officially communicated their future plan. However, as per a report, it isn't going to be easy for Virat and Rohit to play the ODI World Cup in two years' time despite their success in the format.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, neither Virat nor Rohit is guaranteed a spot in India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad. With none of them playing T20Is and Tests, match time in the coming years is also going to be limited. The situation, hence, triggers a big doubt in the minds of the selection committee and the top BCCI bosses.

However, the report has also claimed that both Kohli and Rohit would have to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic one-day competition that starts in December this year, if they are to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the ODI World Cup. Without Vijay Hazare Trophy participation, the doors are unlikely to open for them.

"Vira Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not fit in our plans for the ODI World Cup 2027," the report quoted a source from the team management as saying. The report even claimed that the duo wanted to be a part of the England tour but were informed by the selectors that they are unlikely to be picked. Hence, they decided to announce their retirement from the format.

With India's next ODI assignment being against Australia in October, the report claims that the series might see the iconic duo bring curtains to their international careers, as a return to domestic cricket at this stage seems highly unlikely.

The success of Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, in the recently concluded series in England, has also strengthened the selection committee's belief in him as a long-term skipper. There are many who see Gill as India's all-format captain in the long run. With many youngsters making their mark in the team, the selectors might just decide to persist with fresh talent for the ODI World Cup in 2027.

While transition in T20Is and Tests has been successfully made, the same is expected to be witnessed in the one-day format. The developments, hence, leave Kohli and Rohit in a precarious situation.