Are indications clear that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are going to play the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa? Going by what India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said ahead of the second India vs New Zealand ODI, it seems the senior duo is very much involved in planning for the mega event. Kotak said the two batting superstars, who remain at the forefront of India's batting firepower in the 50-over format, are completely aligned with the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir. "They definitely make plans. Now that they're playing only one format, they want India to win everywhere when they are there," Kotak said.

"With the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players, and they do discuss. They discuss with Gautam the ODI format, the matches that we have, and our plans going to South Africa (where the 2027 ODI World Cup will be held). Most of the time I'm there, and if I'm listening, they definitely share their experience and I always see them talking. Obviously, on social media, you see a lot of things which I try to avoid. But from what I see, there are a lot of positives," Kotak added.

The equation between Kohli, Rohit, and the new coaching setup has been under scrutiny in recent months, especially after India's struggles in the Test format and the transition that saw both batters step away from red-ball cricket before last year's England tour.

Kotak, meanwhile, said India would need a revision of their batting template for ODIs once the T20 World Cup ends in March, keeping in mind the new one-ball rule after the 34th over mark.

As per the change in playing conditions, bowling teams have to pick one of the two balls to continue bowling from overs 35-50.

"It's still a huge difference between T20Is and ODIs. More or less every game is going over 300, particularly in India. We see more 300-plus scores and then at times you're chasing as well. After the T20 World Cup, I think there'll definitely be more ODIs. We'll have to set up one template as to how we play after this new rule of having only one ball after 34 overs."

Kotak said possessing all-round skills was the reason for Ayush Badoni's maiden call-up to the national side when Washington Sundar was ruled out.

"He's been performing, and it's the selectors who pick the team. If we had only five bowlers in the first ODI and Washington got injured in the fourth or fifth over, then who would have bowled those overs?" Kotak said.

"Somebody should be able to bowl four or five overs, or even three or four overs, whatever the situation requires. I think that would be the reason for his selection. He has scored runs and he can bowl. He's been performing in the IPL also," Kotak added.

Kotak did not read much into Badoni's recent lack of returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - 16 runs and four wickets in five matches - and said he's not the only option among all-rounders in the Indian side.

"Our boys, with the amount of cricket they play, I don't think for any batter two or three innings would make any difference, and it shouldn't," he said.

"...because if you are scoring 300-plus or you are trying to chase 300-plus, people are going aggressive. They will have a couple of innings here and there. If we start worrying about that, then people will have to start playing defensively, which we can't afford."

"The team for the second ODI will be decided tonight (Tuesday). But all-rounder-wise, he is there, and Nitish Reddy is in the team. We have two all-rounders and it's not only him," he added.

The former Saurashtra batter dismissed concerns over Ravindra Jadeja's form in ODI cricket and his future.

"I don't think I'm anyone to answer about any player's future, but I'll still tell you that if you ask about Ravindra, he's fit, he's performing, and for anyone, as long as they are performing and enjoying the game, any player would want to play and do well for India and do well for the team."