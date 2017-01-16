Virat Kohli Reveals Why He Failed in England 2014 Tour

Indian captain Virat Kohli has revealed the reason of his disastrous 2014 tour of England and said that wrong technique and utter desperation to succeed were the biggest reasons for his failure. Revered for his sublime batting skills, Kohli painted a shambolic, contrasting picture with his bat on that tour, with scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20 in the five Tests. He averaged 13.50 in his ten innings. If he was hoping for a reprieve from the ODIs, the otherwise flamboyant batsman's managed scores of 0, 40, 1 not out and 13 cemented a dismal opposite.

Kohli, in a chat with former England captain Nasser Hussain on bcci.tv, decoded the technique that led to his downfall during 2014 England series where he failed to get a decent score in five Tests and then smashed four hundreds in four Tests Down Under a few months later.

"I had put too much pressure on myself before going to England that I needed to score here. I don't know why sub-continent players are given different benchmarks that we have to perform in certain countries and if you don't do that, you are not considered a good player.

"I think it was more about me being desperate to do well in England and then when you don't do well at start, you start going down mentally," Kohli said candidly.

The new Indian ODI skipper, who played a match-winning knock against England in the first ODI in Pune on Sunday, elaborated, "Technique is important but even people with not that strong a technique have been able to score well there because of a good mindset.

"The problem with me was that I was expecting in-swingers too much and opened up my hip a lot more than I should have done. I was constantly looking for the in-swinger and was in no position to counter the out-swing," he added.

The skipper then decoded his earlier stance. "I used to stand at two-leg (middle stump) and my stance was pretty closed. Then I figured out that after initial movement my toe wasn't going towards point. Rather, it was towards cover-point, so anyway my hip was opening up initially.

"So to get the feel of the ball, I had to open up my hip as I was too side-on. Anyway, I had too much of a bottom-hand grip and I didn't have too much room for my shoulder, to adjust to the line of the ball, so it was getting too late when it swung in front of my eyes," Kohli explained as to why he was getting dismissed outside the off-stump during that series.

He then spoke about the changes that he made in his drills.

"Changes I made were that I did some drills, making sure someone is recording me from the side. Every time, I played the ball, I wanted to make sure that my toe is pointing in towards point rather than cover. That's how I kept my hip nice and side-on and gave myself room. I widened my stance as well so that I have good balance when I wanted to go forward," he said.

Kohli then spoke about how things changed in Australia. "Short ball was not an issue for me. That really helped me in widening my stance and that forward press (front foot stride) that is important at the international level. So in Australia, I wasn't worried about pace and bounce as I knew that I could handle it.

"This change has become easy now but it was not so at the beginning. I was batting three hours a day. I had cramps in my forearms by the end of the week.

"I did that for about 10 days. You know in golf they say you have to hit a shot 400-500 times before you can perfect that shot. So it was more about precise practice as I wanted to tune my head to play that way. I wasn't used to forward pressing as I was waiting for the ball to clip it off my leg or waiting for short ball."

(With inputs from PTI)