Virat Kohli is widely considered to be one of the best batters in modern cricket and over the years, he has established himself as one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Kohli announced his arrival on the international stage by leading India to a U-19 World Cup title and his performances in domestic cricket also attracted the attention of the national selectors. In a recent episode of the 'RCB Bold Diaries' podcast, Virat revealed that he was never considered to be an outright match-winner but it was his determination that led to his debut for the Indian cricket team. He also revealed how he was backed by then captain MS Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten during the initial days of his international career.

“I was very realistic about my abilities. Because I had seen a lot of other people play. And I did not feel like my game was anywhere close to theirs. The only thing that I had was determination. And if I wanted to make my team win, I was willing to do anything," Kohli said.

“That was the very reason I got chances to play for India initially. And Gary (Kirsten) and MS (Dhoni) made it very clear to me that we are backing you to play at number three."

Kohli said the duo encouraged him to play freely without any inhibition or doubt, counting on his never-say-die attitude to help the Indian find his groove and confidence.

“This is what you can do for the team. What you represent on the field, your energy, your engagement, is of the biggest value to us. We want you to play that way.

“So, I was never looked at as this outright match winner who can change the game from anywhere. But I had this thing, I'm going to stay in the fight. I'm not going to give up. And that is what they backed."