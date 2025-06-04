Following his first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win in 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars, including their icon player Virat Kohli, entered their team hotel while wearing dancing shoes. Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, skipper Rajat Patidar, and vice-captain Jitesh Sharma could all be spotted celebrating the team's success as they returned to the hotel from the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat himself didn't dance much, but there was no stopping skipper Patidar who was simply in the mood to kickstart an unending night of celebrations.

Virat's wait for an IPL title finally ended after 18 years, as a fantastic spin effort in the middle overs and a sensational effort from pacers in the death overs helped RCB secure their maiden trophy with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite a valiant 61* from Shashank Singh.

Speaking after the match in a post-match interview, Virat said that the win is for the fans as much as it is for the team.

"It is been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, prime and experience. I have tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy, and it is an amazing feeling," said Virat.

"What ABD has done for the franchise is tremendous, I told him 'this win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us'. He has been the POTM most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. Tells you the impact he has had on the league, team and me. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup," he added.

De Villiers' is RCB's second-highest run-getter of all time, with 4,522 runs in 157 matches and 145 innings at an average of 41.10, with two centuries and 37 fifties. His runs came at a strike rate of 158.33.

With ANI Inputs