Virat Kohli On Getting 3/100 In Math And How Disgusted He Was With The Subject

Virat Kohli has been tested with pace and variations in international cricket regularly and seems to have replies to everything, unlike dealing with the subject of math during his school days. From a chubby Delhi cricketer during his U-19 days to a fit and prolific batsman currently, Virat Kohli, has worked hard and come a long way. But, one thing that kept Virat Kohli on his toes, during his school days, was math. By his own admission, Virat Kohli never worked hard even for cricket, as much he did to pass in the subject during his 10th grade.

"So in math we used to have exams and the maximum marks we could get in 100, right. I used to get 3, I was that good. I did not understand, why someone would even want to learn math," Kohli said in a sports web-show, 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger'.

"I could not understand the complications behind it, I have never used those formulas in life,

"I just wanted to get through my 10th Grade exam, because they used to happen at a state level and after that you could chose if you wanted to continue with math or not. I'm telling you, have never worked that hard in cricket the way I did to pass in that exam," Kohli added.

In the interview, Kohli also revealed that, he was never the most intelligent guys in school but was smart enough to grasp things quickly.

On the work front, Kohli marked the start of the Test Championship with a 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies. His next test will be at home against South Africa, starting from September 15.