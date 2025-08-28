Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid recently gave his opinion on the batters with shorter height. Over the years, the cricketing world has been blessed with several great batters, who were not so physically tall but still managed to dominate the field with the bat. Among such cricketers, the most popular was the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to create history in the cricketing world with numerous records to his name.

Recently, Dravid spoke about how the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar and stated how both the batters, with a short height, looked so elegant while playing their shorts. However, during his statement, Dravid even mentioned Virat Kohli but instantly realised his mistake.

"Gavaskar was a beautifully balanced player. I always remember, he always seemed to. There was a stillness when he stood, which is what I admired. I was always slightly taller, so I didn;t copy anything. I just stood in a way that made me feel uncomfortable. Tendulkar again was very balanced. Shorter people have the advantage of looking more balanced because the centre of gravity is lower," said Dravid on the Haal Chaal Aur Sawaal Podcast with Ashish Kaushik.

"That's what they say. A lot of great batters over the years have been shorter people. Look at Gavaskar, or Tendulkar or a [Brian] Lara or a [Ricky] Ponting... going back to [Donald] Bradman. Kohli is short-ish. Virat Kohli might not like me calling him shortish, though," he added.

However, "The Wall" also also stated that due to the change in the format and style of play, tall batters have gained an advantage over other.

"But today, as the game is changing and becoming a lot about power and hitting sixes. The reach of the taller guys is becoming an advantage. Physics will tell you. Kevin Pietersen, Kieron Pollard. Look at the guys who are batting these days, in T20s especially," he said.