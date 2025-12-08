Virat Kohli is all set to start a new venture in the world of sports business. After being an ambassador of athletic apparel brand Puma for eight years, Kohli announced a partnership with sportswear brand Agilitas Sports on Monday. The Indian cricket superstar shared a heartfelt message on social media to confirm that 'one8', his personal lifestyle brand, has teamed up with Agilitas. Kohli let go of a Rs 300 crore offer from Puma after the conclusion of his eight-year deal with them, and has reportedly invested Rs 40 crore himself in one8's partnership with Agilitas.

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting news chapter straight from my heart. A new journey begins for one8 and Agilitas, driven by purpose and ambition. Takes one8 home to Agilitas," wrote Kohli, in a post on social media.

Agilitas Sports is a sportswear startup co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, who is a former Managing Director of Puma India.

Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter straight from my heart. A new journey begins for one8 and Agilitas, driven by purpose and ambition. Taking one8 home to Agilitas. pic.twitter.com/mZDoKitq2c — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 8, 2025

"When the offer came through and he (Ganguly) made me understand the force behind it, the manufacturing capabilities, the expertise that he has, and the kind of people that were going to come on board, I thought this could become something big and of course, I wanted to be a part of it," Kohli said, explaining his decision.

Meanwhile, Ganguly confirmed that Kohli will become a minority shareholder of Agilitas.

"The complete deal will make Virat a minority shareholder in Agilitas," said Ganguly, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

"Virat is not looking at a way to recover the Rs 300 crore that he's let go. He is in this for the long run, and sees massive upside by being a stakeholder in Agilitas," Ganguly added.

On the cricket field, Kohli has been in tremendous form off late. The 37-year-old smashed 302 runs, including two centuries, in just three matches against South Africa, winning the Player of the Series award.