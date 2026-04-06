Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took to social media to give his review of the blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2. He praised director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh before saying that this was his best 'cinematic experience'. “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” he posted on his Instagram story.

After two weeks and three weekends, Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 1622 crore (gross) worldwide as per Jio Studios numbers.

As per Jio Studios numbers, the film minted Rs 394 crore overseas till April 6. The domestic collections stand at Rs 1228 crore (gross), while the net stand at Rs 1041 crore.

On Day 18, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 28.75 crore across 14,229 shows in India.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore.

On March 23-the first Monday since the film's release-the numbers dropped to Rs 65 crore.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted Rs 43 crore.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash