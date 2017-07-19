Virat Kohli, For First Time, Shares Views On Ravi Shastri's Appointment

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he is expecting a smooth working equation with new coach Ravi Shastri given that they have a fair understanding of each other from the former captain's previous stint as Team Director. Addressing the media before the team's departure for the tour of Sri Lanka -- featuring three Tests, five ODIs and a Twenty20 starting July 26 -- Kohli, for the first time, shared his views on Shastri's appointment.

"We have worked together in the last three years. I don't think I need to understand anything else. We have worked before, we know what's expected and what's on the plate. I don't think it will require any effort," Kohli, flanked by Shastri, said.

Shastri had earlier served as Team Director between 2014 and 2016.

Shastri took over from Anil Kumble, whose successful one-year tenure ended on a bitter note after a fallout with Kohli.

Asked if he was feeling any added pressure given the events of the past few weeks, Kohli shrugged it off.

"I don't think there is any added pressure. As a team we aspire to achieve. Everyone has faced hard times. I don't take any added pressure. I continue to take responsibility till the time I am captain. You just need to take care of your mindset," he said.

Kohli was not asked any direct question on Kumble, who had admitted that his equation with the captain had become "untenable".

However, on a query regarding communication between players and the support staff, Kohli said, "Understanding and communication apply on everything. It applies to any relationship and not just cricket. Everyone has gone through relationships somewhere in life, same rules apply."

