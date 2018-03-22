Virat Kohli Fans Warn England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt. Here's Why

Batswoman Danielle Wyatt is also a part of the England team.

Batswoman Danielle Wyatt is also a part of the England team. © Twitter

The Heather Knight-led England women's cricket team is currently in India for the Twenty20 International Tri-Series series against India and Australia. Batswoman Danielle Wyatt is also a part of the England team. She had made headlines in 2014 after tweeting a message, asking India captain Virat Kohli to marry her. Wyatt had proposed to Kohli after watching his spectacular knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of England's opening match against Australia women, Wyatt enjoyed her day off by visiting Mumbai's Elephanta Island.

"Day off in Mumbai so we're off to have a look at Elephanta Island," Wyatt's tweet read.

Day off in Mumbai so we’re off to have a look at Elephanta Island ? ??????? pic.twitter.com/eaVlWCQoPj — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 21, 2018

Just after her tweet, Kohli's fans started sending some funny replies and warning messages to her.

"She is watching you, stay safe," a fan wrote while replying to Wyatt's post.

"Kohli's place is quite near to that location," a cricket fan wrote.

A fan also sent a warning message to the England cricketer. "Be aware of Anushka Sharma."

Be aware of anushka Sharma ?????? — sabtha sagar (@sabtha_sagar) March 21, 2018

You r only 12 km far from virat kohli house pic.twitter.com/ncQPAVApxq — Onkar Hirwe (@OnkarHirwe) March 21, 2018

Kohli had gifted Wyatt a bat during a warm-up game between India and England in Derbyshire.

Wyatt is eager to use the 'secret weapon' given by Kohli in the tournament.