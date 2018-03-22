 
Virat Kohli Fans Warn England Woman Cricketer Danielle Wyatt. Here's Why

Updated: 22 March 2018 15:48 IST

Danielle Wyatt had proposed to Virat Kohli over Twitter in 2014.

Batswoman Danielle Wyatt is also a part of the England team. © Twitter

The Heather Knight-led England women's cricket team is currently in India for the Twenty20 International Tri-Series series against India and Australia. Batswoman Danielle Wyatt is also a part of the England team. She had made headlines in 2014 after tweeting a message, asking India captain Virat Kohli to marry her. Wyatt had proposed to Kohli after watching his spectacular knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of England's opening match against Australia women, Wyatt enjoyed her day off by visiting Mumbai's Elephanta Island.

"Day off in Mumbai so we're off to have a look at Elephanta Island," Wyatt's tweet read.

Just after her tweet, Kohli's fans started sending some funny replies and warning messages to her.

"She is watching you, stay safe," a fan wrote while replying to Wyatt's post.

"Kohli's place is quite near to that location," a cricket fan wrote.

A fan also sent a warning message to the England cricketer. "Be aware of Anushka Sharma."

Kohli had gifted Wyatt a bat during a warm-up game between India and England in Derbyshire.

Wyatt is eager to use the 'secret weapon' given by Kohli in the tournament.

Wyatt described the bat as a beast and will be using it when she will open the batting for England against Australia women on March 23. England women will face India women on March 25.

Topics : India Cricket Team India Women Virat Kohli Danielle Wyatt Cricket
