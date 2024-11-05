The Afro-Asia Cup, last held nearly two decades ago, is on the verge of revival as the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) considers an alliance with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to resurrect the series. The ACA, which convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, has set an ambitious agenda, including restructuring the association and expanding competitive opportunities across the continent. At the top of its list is rekindling the Afro-Asia Cup and launching a new T20 league — the Africa Premier League — modelled on the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afro-Asia Cup is a unique cricket series that features teams from Asia and Africa, bringing together players from cricketing powerhouses and developing nations alike. The tournament has only been held twice, in 2005 and 2007, and has not seen a third edition since, despite strong initial fan support.

In the 2005 series held in South Africa, Asia and Africa split the series after the third match was rained out, while in 2007, the Asia XI swept the series 3-0 in India. The series featured cricket icons like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rahul Dravid, M.S. Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar on the Asia XI and top African players such as Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini.

In addition to offering financial rewards, the tournament provides a rare chance for cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, whose bilateral relations have been limited to ICC events due to geopolitical tensions since 2008. An Afro-Asia Cup would allow players from both nations to join forces, generating excitement among fans and helping to bridge divides through the game.

According to ACA's interim chair, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, discussions with the ACC and African stakeholders are underway. “We have had conversations with our counterparts within the Asia Cricket Council (ACA), and both regions are keen to see the Afro-Asia Cup return,” Mukuhlani was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Although ACC representatives have yet to respond to the proposal, the ACA is optimistic about formalizing a partnership soon.

The ACA is also planning the Africa Premier League, a franchise-based T20 competition inspired by the IPL model. ACA CEO Cassim Suliman announced that preliminary steps, including securing sponsorships, are in progress.

“It's the mini version of the IPL,” Suliman explained. “We are working on sponsorships to ensure everyone benefits. The board will decide the host countries and facilities, and we're focused on making a strong first impression to set the ball rolling.”

The Africa Premier League will be the second major franchise league in Africa, following South Africa's SA20. Mukuhlani, who also chairs Zimbabwe Cricket, expressed enthusiasm for South Africa and Zimbabwe's involvement. “The participation of South Africa and Zimbabwe gives context to the competition, and upcoming teams will gain valuable experience playing alongside these teams,” he said.

Though still in its early stages, the Africa Premier League is expected to drive viewership and fan engagement for African cricket, much like the IPL has done in India.