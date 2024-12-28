Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia opener Justin Langer on Friday said Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal could have avoided attempting the "risky" single that led to the latter's run-out, giving Australia a potentially decisive breakthrough in the fourth Test in Melbourne. Jaiswal, who made a breezy 118-ball 82 on the second day of the game, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single. "It would have been a quick run, and somebody like Virat Kohli would definitely have made it. But the thing was, he looked at the fielder. When you look at the fielder, when you turn, you've lost that vital second. Your balance is completely off. And it would have been a tight run," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"I think at that stage, why do you need to take a run that carries an element of risk? You're batting well, runs are coming. At that stage, the risk was not really necessary." Gavaskar, however, added that Kohli could have completed the run if had fully committed himself to it "only because Kohli is such a fantastic runner" between the wickets. The horrible mix-up led to Jaiswal's run out and affected Kohli's concentration, who then fished at a delivery outside off-stump.

Langer said, "I thought it was a risky run because Pat Cummins is a brilliant athlete. Even if he hadn't picked it up, in the head of Pat Cummins, he would have gone for the non-striker. It would have been close, but I thought it was a risky run.

"At that stage of the game, there was no need for it. They were on top. They had it absolutely under control. As fast as he is, I thought it was too risky a run to take. I love seeing guys drop and run hard, but that was a risky run. I think that's what Virat was saying." A familiar collapse unfolded after Jaiswal's exit as India stumbled to 164/5. The visitors trail by 310 after the hosts posted 474 all out in their first innings.

Gavaskar said India need to put their "head down" and try and get as close as possible to Australia's total. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant were in the middle when stumps were called.

"Jadeja batted really well at Gabba, so he needs to bring in the same application here as well. Pant is the kind of player who we know can take the game apart. So we need another -- India needs another 100-plus partnership.

"It's not just about saving the follow-on. India needs to spend a little more time at the crease tomorrow. Even if they can take it till post-lunch, they give themselves a very good chance." Gavaskar also feels seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon will "come into play on the third day." "He hasn't had much of a role to play in the entire series, but now, with what we saw from Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja bowling, they were getting the ball to grip, turn, and maybe get a little more bounce as well.

"So Nathan Lyon will certainly enjoy bowling to the left-handers. There are three left-handers now, two at the crease, with Washington Sundar still to bat. He will probably be used a little more." The legendary batter added, "Clearly, India needs to put their heads down. Like I said, they have to try and take their first innings past lunch, maybe as close to tea as possible, and therefore get as close as possible to the Australian total.

"Australia will not give you the follow-on, make no mistake. Even if India falls short of 274, Australia will not give you the follow-on. They'll want to bat you out of the game."

