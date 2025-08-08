Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple who have millions of followers. Whenever and wherever Kohli plays, be it an international match or an IPL game, Anushka's presence can't be missed. The celebrity couple got married on December 11, 2017. Their wedding videos were the talk of the town back then. Over seven years have passed in the marriage, but the sight of Anushaka cheering Kohli from the stands is always celebrated by their fans. When the couple is so special, no wonder, their anniversaries are special too.

Celebrity chef Harsh Dixit had the opportunity to make them something unique on their second anniversary in 2019. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Dixit revealed how he gave a vegan twist to a Vietnamese dish - Pho, which generally has chicken and beef in the broth - and served them. Kohli is a vegan.

“You have to keep things interesting,” Harsh was quoted as saying in the report . “For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, but with a twist.”

He went on to give a detailed account on how he altered the traditional Pho to suit the celebrity couple. “There's chicken and beef in the broth. But they were eating gluten-free at the time, so we went with rice noodles, which are traditional in Pho and gluten-free.

“Vietnamese cuisine includes a lot of snake — snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving ‘snakes' to vegans? Snake gourd was the star. It was stued with peanuts, coconut, tofu, a bit of coriander, then smoked. The dish included water chestnut, enoki mushrooms, and chillies, all in a lemongrass-ginger-coriander root broth. A chilli oil was served on the side. “The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That's what being a private chef is about.”

Kohli is 36 and Rohit Sharma is 38, and they will possibly be seen in action next during the away three-match ODI series against Australia, followed by another three one-dayers at home against South Africa.

Thereafter, they have a chance to appear in six ODIs against New Zealand (home) and England (away) between January and July 2026.

But is that a good enough build-up to keep them ready for the 50-over World Cup in 2027 in South Africa? Will the distinguished duo have the desire to continue that long on the back of just one format and the IPL?

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so, there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time,” a source indicated to PTI.