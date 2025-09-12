Indian women's cricket team star, Jemimah Rodrigues, recently shared an interesting anecdote involving legendary batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. In an interaction with 'The Bombay Journey', Jemimah revealed that it all started after her teammate Smriti Mandhana approached Kohli for advice during a tour of New Zealand. Since the men's and the women's team were staying at the same hotel, Kohli, who was accompanied by Anushka, invited her and Smriti to the cafe.

"Once we were in New Zealand. Smriti and I were there, and the men's and women's teams were staying in the same hotel. So Smriti and I asked Virat if he could talk to us about batting. He said, 'Yeah, please come,' and then he told us to come down to the cafe," said Jemimah.

"For the first half an hour, we spoke only about cricket," she added.

Jemimah also recalled how Kohli gave her and Smriti an inspirational message.

"You both have the power to change women's cricket. And I can see that happening. Just take up that responsibility because the change you can bring is going to be big and massive," recalled Jemimah.

"We talked a lot about batting and related things. After that, we just spoke about life, like how long-lost friends meet and chat," Rodrigues said.

They ended up talking for hours, before the cafe staff asked all of them to leave, due to time constraint.

"We ended up talking for four hours - half an hour on batting and four hours on random stuff. The only reason we stopped was because the cafe staff kicked us out. They said, 'That's it, it's done now. It's 11:30, you need to leave,'" she revealed.

On being asked if she spoke to him about the similarities between her and Kohli's batting style, Jemimah said, "Yes, I did speak to him"

Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Test cricket, is expected to seen in action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.