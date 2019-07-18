Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in India after India's World Cup exit. The couple were clicked at the airport on Thursday. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stayed back in London after India lost in the semi-final match against New Zealand. Anushka was seen cheering for Team India from the stands during the recently concluded World Cup 2019. India are set to travel to the West Indies next month, where they will play three One-Day Internationals, three T-20 Internationals and two Tests.

Apart from international matches or during overseas tours, Anushka Sharma has been spotted on numerous occasions cheering for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League matches as well.

Ahead of the West Indies tour, an issue that would surely be debated is the availability of Kohli, who has been on the road for a while.

There is a school of thought that the skipper could be rested considering the long domestic season ahead, which begins in September, and in this scenario Rohit Sharma could be handed captaincy for the shorter formats.

However, with the two Tests being part of the ICC Test Championship, Kohli could be included in the Test squad. A similar approach could be taken for pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

(With PTI inputs)