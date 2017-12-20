 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet PM Narendra Modi, See Pics

Updated: 20 December 2017 20:55 IST

Kohli will join the India squad for the South Africa series beginning January 5.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Modi in New Delhi © Twitter

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.

After their brief honeymoon, somewhere in Europe, Virat and Anuskha landed in the capital for their wedding reception, which will be held on December 21. After their close-knit wedding in Tuscany, Italy, the couple will close their shaadi festivities with two receptions - one in New Delhi and the second in Mumbai on December 26.

The couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the spokesperson had said.

Talking about Anushka's future assignments, the spokesperson went on to add, "She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February."

Kohli will join the India squad for the South Africa series beginning January 5.

