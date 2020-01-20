 
"All Kinds Of Wonderful": Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma For Dinner

Updated: 20 January 2020 16:26 IST

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri share a special bond with the Indian cricket captain often urging fans to show support for the Indian football team.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had dinner with Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacharjee. © Instagram

Virat Kohli celebrated his team's series victory over Australia in special company. Virat Kohli, accompanied by his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, had dinner with his footballing counterpart Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharjee at their home in Bengaluru. Sonam took to Instagram to share a photo of the two couples on Sunday with a lovely caption that captured just how much they enjoyed each other's company. "No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!" she captioned the image.

"We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time," Anushka Sharma commented on the picture.

Kohli shares a close bond with Sunil Chhetri. He has often taken to social media to urge fans to show support to the Indian football team. When in 2018 Chhetri tweeted a video making an appeal to fans to turn up in the stadium to watch the team, Kohli followed it up with a Twitter video of his own resonating the same message.

Kohli played a crucial knock on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, scoring a 91-ball 88 as India chased down 287 to beat Australia in the series decider.

It was Kohli's second half-century of the match and he was named player of the series for his contributions as India won the series 2-1.

India will next travel to New Zealand, where they will play the hosts in five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli led India to a win in 3rd ODI against Australia in Bengaluru
  • He and Anushka later joined Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam for dinner
  • Sonam Bhattacharjee shared a picture of the four of them on Instagram
