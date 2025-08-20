Virendra Kambli, the younger brother of Vinod Kambli, has shared some concerning health update about the former India cricketer. Kambli, who played 104 ODIs and 17 Tests for India, has been dealing with several ailments. On December 21, 2024, he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane for urinary infection and cramps. Speaking on The Vickey Lalwani Show, his younger brother revealed that Kambli is yet to fully from his health issues. Currently at his home in Bandra, Kambli is recovering from the ailments, but still has difficulty speaking properly.

"He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground," said Virendra.

Virendra also issued a public appeal, urging everyone to pray for the better of his older brother.

"He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren't too many issues, but since he couldn't walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people who pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support," he added.

Apart from health issues, Kambli is also batting financial crisis. Earlier in January, Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt revealed that she had filed for divorce back in 2023 but decided to take it back after seeing her husband's 'helpless state'.

During the podcast hosted by freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea revealed that she had previously contemplated leaving Kambli but was constantly worried about his health.

"He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she said.