Vinod Kambli Expresses Grief On Twitter After Father Ganpat Passes Away

Former India swashbuckling batsman Vinod Kambli's father Ganpat passed away yesterday. The cricketer took to Twitter to express his grief. "The man who stood thick and thin beside me always, who inspired me take up cricket. My father Ganpat Kambli is no more. He passed away this morning. Papaa I will miss you. Thank you Papaa, Love you. Your son Vinod," he tweeted.