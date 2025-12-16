Star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat in Vrindavan. In a viral video, Kohli and Anushka can be seen having a spiritual conversation (Ekantik Vartalaap) with Premanand Ji Maharaj. In the video, which was shared by Bhajan Marg's Official Instagram handle, Premanand Maharaj told Kohli and Anushka to treat their work as "service to god". "Apne karyakshetra ko bhagwan ka seva smajhiye. Gambhir bhav se rahiye. Vinamra rahiye. Aur khub naam jap kijiye. (Treat your work as your service to God. Be seriour and humble. And pray to the Almigty)," Premanand Maharaj told the couple.

This was the couple's third visit to Vrindavan this year. The couple returned to India last week from the UK.

In January, Virat, Anushka Sharma and their children visited Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

The couple also seeked blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj, a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May this year.

Kohli remains active as a cricketer in ODIs, as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will now be seen in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24.

The 37-year-old flew back to the UK after taking part in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concluded on December 6. Kohli and Anushka have been residing in the UK with their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Kohli will only feature in a few games for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he expected to join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.