Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni to Captain Jharkhand, Punjab to be Led by Harbhajan Singh

After being removed from captaincy of the the Rising Pune Supergiants franchise in the Indian Premier League, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named as the captain of the Jharkhand state team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts from February 25. Dhoni had played for the state side in the last couple of seasons, but hadn't taken up the captain's role. On the other hand, Harbhajan Singh has been given the captain's mantle for the Punjab team ahead of the tournament.

The Jharkhand team boasts of a strong squad, with the explosive Ishan Kishan and top domestic spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks.

Ishank Jaggi and Varun Aaron, both of whom had landed IPL contracts, are also there in the team with the burly Saurabh Tiwary. Young Virat Singh is also there in the squad.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh, among others feature in the Punjab squad.

Jharkhand squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ishank Jaggi, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kaushal Singh, Pratyush Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sonu Kumar Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Monu Kumar Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, S Rathore, Vikash Singh.



Punjab squad: Manan Vohra, Shubman Gill, Jivanjot Singh, Mandeep Singh, Yuvraj singh, Gurkirat Singh Mann, Gitansh Khera, Abhishek Sharma, Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Manpreet Singh Grewal, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Khanna, Baltej Singh, Mayank Sidana, Sharad Lumba and Shubek Gill.

(With inputs from PTI)