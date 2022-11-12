Jammu and Kashmir secured one of the most memorable wins in their history when they shocked reigning Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh by two wickets in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. Opener Yash Dubey slammed a run-a-ball 121 (13x4s), while his opening partner Abhishek Bhandari made 74 (81b; 9x4s, 2x6s) as Madhya Pradesh posted a mammoth 342 for 9 after being asked to bat. But Jammu and Kashmir pulled off a heist as half-centuries from opener Vivrant Sharma (69), Henan Nazir (68) and Abdul Samad (66) laid the foundation before Abid Mushtaq played a terrific counter-attacking knock of 42 from 19 balls to set up the victory.

Mushtaq smashed three sixes and as many boundaries, taking on the likes of Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen. But there was drama in store when Avesh (3/86) dismissed him in the 47th with Jammu and Kashmir still needing 31 off 21 balls.

Sahil Lotra (23 not out from 11b; 4x4s) held his nerves to seal the chase with four balls to spare.

Auqib Nabi (11 not out; 9 balls, 1x4) lent a fine support as the duo held on after Mushtaq's dismissal in a match-winning 34-run unbroken partnership for the ninth wicket.

But at the innings break, it looked an improbable chase for Jammu and Kashmir batters who started on a watchful note.

Opener Sharma and Jatin Wadhwan (17) put on 81 runs from as many balls but off-spinner Saransh Jain dismissed both the batters with the addition of just 19 runs to derail their chase.

They were staring down the barrel after skipper Shubham Pundir (6) got out cheaply as they needed 230 runs from 167 balls.

But Samad did the damage control in a 117-run partnership with Nazir. Avesh dismissed both of them in addition of just 11 runs.

Thereafter, it was Mushtaq who played a perfect counter-attacking knock to keep Jammu and Kashmir in the hunt. In Group D, Baroda climbed to the top of the table, followed by Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir on net-run rate.

