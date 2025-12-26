Vidarbha batter Dhruv Shorey equalled N Jagadeesan's record for the most consecutive List A centuries, registering his fifth in a row with an unbeaten 109 off 77 balls against Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot, as per ESPNcricinfo. Vidarbha were put in to bat by Hyderabad and got off to a fantastic start, thanks to their openers Aman Mokhade and Yash Rathod, who stitched a 148-run partnership for the opening wicket. Batting at No. 3, Shorey capitalised on the massive opening stand, scoring 109 off 77 balls, hitting nine fours and six sixes as Vidarbha piled up 365 for 5. The knock marked Shorey's eighth List A hundred.

Samarth R (63 runs off 46 balls) and Nachiket Bhute (20 runs off eight balls) also contributed to Vidarbha's total, while Shorey remained not out.

Shorey's streak of five centuries dates back to the knockout stages of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored tonnes in the quarter-final, semi-final and final. Alongside Karun Nair, Shorey played a crucial role in Vidarbha's run to the final, finishing as the team's second-highest run-scorer and fifth overall, with 494 runs from eight innings at an average of 70.47 and a strike rate of 92.68.

Shorey carried that form into the current season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 136 off 125 balls in the opening match against Bengal, though Vidarbha fell short as Bengal successfully chased 383 to win by three wickets.

Jagadeesan achieved his five consecutive centuries during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, a run that included a record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh, the highest individual score in List A cricket. Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Kumar Sangakkara and Alviro Petersen follow with four successive hundreds, with Sangakkara the only one to achieve the feat in international cricket.

