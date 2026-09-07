Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Mohammad Yousuf believes that the national team's current crisis resulted from one of the biggest wins in their history. Yousuf said that Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai was one of the main reasons behind the team's current troubles. He explained that some players started feeling that they had achieved something big because of the win and the captaincy race also created issues inside the dressing room. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan impressed as Pakistan chased down 152 without losing a single wicket to clinch the match against India. However, around 5 years later, Yousuf believes that the victory actually turned out to be a problem.

"That match which we won against India in 2021, that damaged us a lot. Because after that victory, players started to think that they had achieved something big. They couldn't understand what they had to do next," Yousuf told Samaa TV.

"When you are performing well, you should stay humble. If you behave with your collar raised, and get disrespectful, problems will arrive. And a lot of them have arrived in Pakistan cricket," he added.

Yousuf spoke at length about the issues over captaincy that has also plagued the side recently.

"Everyone in the team was trying to become the captain of the Pakistan team. The consequences are still hurting Pakistan cricket," he said.

The ex-Pakistan captain also believes that the national side has not performed well in the recent past and even pointed at the ODI and T20 World Cups as well as the Asia Cup performances.

"There has been terrible cricket. The PCB has been supporting you throughout. So many coaches have come and gone, so many things have changed just to try and help the Pakistan team. But no player has stood up and taken responsibility."

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