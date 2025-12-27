The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against South Africa and the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15th January to 6th February, 2026. The upcoming edition of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, followed by the Super Six stage, semi-finals, and the final in Harare.

Five-time champions India (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022) have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh. India will begin their campaign against the USA on 15 January at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on 17 January at the same venue and New Zealand on 24 January.

Prior to the World Cup, India U19 will tour South Africa for a three-match One-Day series in Benoni.

India U19 squad for ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan

News



India's squad for SA tour: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra have sustained wrist injuries and will miss the South Africa tour. The duo will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries and will join the team for the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup.