Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been 'flooded with endorsement offers'. Suryavanshi impressed everyone by slamming 143 off just 78 deliveries during the fourth Youth ODI against England U-19. Shastri, who was on commentary during the second Test match between India and England, also said that Rahul Dravid, who is the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, has been a mentor to Vaibhav and has taken upon himself to guide the youngster. "In fact, I was speaking to Kumar Sangakkara at the back of the box yesterday and he said he's been flooded with endorsement offers already, but how he's handling it is very important," Shastri said.

"He has got a good bloke in Rahul Dravid there. He's a mentor, a coach. He is keeping him on the ground. My word, what a talent at 14."

"That's why at that age it's essential. You have always found talent in India, from the ages of 16, 17, and 18. Tendulkar set the benchmark. But it's where they are at 23 and 24 that's important. A lot of them disappear; hence, handling is very important," he added.

Suryavanshi has set his next big target — scoring a double century in Youth ODIs — after a record-breaking knock against England U19 in the fourth Youth ODI.

The 14-year-old smashed a sensational 143, bringing up his century in just 52 balls — the fastest-ever hundred by any batter in Youth ODIs.

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, Vaibhav opened up about his innings and revealed his next goal. Inspired by India captain Shubman Gill's hunger for runs, Vaibhav said: "I got a lot of inspiration from him because I watched his game. Even after scoring 100 and 200 runs, he kept playing and kept taking the team forward.

“I had in mind that I could have played longer because I had a lot of time left. There were 20 overs still remaining. There was one shot where I didn't give my 100% and that's why I got out. I will try to play for a long time like him."

Reflecting on his dismissal, Vaibhav expressed regret at missing out on a bigger score: "I feel bad that I got out on 143 in the Under-19 match. I had plenty of time but one shot where I didn't give my 100% ended my innings."

(With IANS inputs)