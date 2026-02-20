India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become a cricket sensation with his unbelievable strokeplay. The player is yet to make his senior debut for the national team, but he has become a household name with the skill set he possesses. Vaibhav's range of shots and insane power make him a rare talent in world cricket. The southpaw hogged the limelight with superb batting in the Indian Premier League 2026 and followed it up with some remarkable performances for India at the under-19 level, including a 175 in the final of the U19 World Cup earlier this month.

On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav's IPL franchise, shared a video from the batter's practice session. In the clip, the southpaw smashed a powerful pull shot towards square leg. The ball travelled a long distance and ended up breaking a water pipe.

Watch it here:

just sooryavanshi things pic.twitter.com/HtP8p5KjlQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 19, 2026

Sooryavanshi had a triple treat in store for himself with the knock he played against England in the U19 World Cup final at Harare on February 6, scoring 175 in just 80 balls with 15 fours and 15 sixes; the most by a batter in a single U19 World Cup innings.

He ended up as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties, and a best score of 175. The batter smashed a record-breaking 30 sixes in the competition, surpassing South Africa's Dewald Brevis' 18 sixes in the 2022 edition by miles. In fact, Sooryavanshi holds the record for the most sixes in U19 World Cup history.

Vaibhav is also India's leading run-getter in U19 ODIs, with a tally of 1,412 runs in 25 innings at 56.48, a strike rate over 165, four centuries, seven fifties, and a best score of 175.

Since October 2024, it has been onwards and upwards for this southpaw, as he first made headlines with a 58-ball century for India U19 against Australia U19 in Chennai, the fastest by an India U19 batter in Youth Tests.

During the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, he secured a deal worth Rs 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals, making him the youngest IPL player ever. In the IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, at the age of 14, Sooryavanshi became the youngest T20 centurion and the Indian to hit the fastest IPL fifty.

(With ANI inputs)