Is Sanju Samson's time in the Indian T20I setup facing its most challenging phase? It certainly looks that way. After being dropped from the playing XI for the second India vs England T20I to make way for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he has now been omitted completely from the squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, scheduled from July 23 to 26. Sooryavanshi has been included in the squad. Prabhsimran Singh has been named as the backup wicketkeeper, while GT pacer Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav have also received call-ups.

India's tour of Zimbabwe has almost always been considered solid preparation for tougher assignments. New players are often tried on such tours while senior players are rested. Even if that logic is applied, Samson seems to be the only senior batter who has not been picked. Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube - all of whom are playing in the India vs England T20I series - have been picked for the Zimbabwe series.

The Kerala batter endured three successive failures - twice against Ireland and once in the opening T20I against England in Durham. In his place, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar brought in Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, another first-time entrant to the squad.

In the bowling department, some of the regulars who are part of the England series have not been picked. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana and Ravi Bishnoi have been left out. Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav are in. Rinku Singh has also made a comeback.

India's squad for Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

The Selection Committee has named Shivam Dube as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squad for the ODI series against England.

India's updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube

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