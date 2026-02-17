U-19 World Cup winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not appear for his class 10 CBSE board exam at the Podar International School in Bihar on Tuesday and was marked absent. Speaking to ANI, principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, said Sooryavanshi was marked absent in accordance with the CBSE policy. "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam," Sinha said.

Sooryavanshi was the Player of the Match in the finals vs England at the U-19 World Cup for his match-winning inning of 175 runs off 80 balls, comprising 15 fours and sixes each, reaching his century in 55 balls, which is one of the fastest in U-19 World Cup history and helped india win the World Cup for the sixth time.

Sooryavanshi was also the Player of the tournament, scoring 439 runs in seven matches at a brilliant strike rate of 169.50 and an average of 62.71. The left-handed opener hit the most sixes in the tournament (30 sixes).

The opener holds the record for the youngest debutant in the IPL at just 14 years and 23 days, the youngest to hit a century in the IPL in just 35 balls against Gujarat Giants, becoming the fastest Indian to hit a hundred, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record.

The explosive batter is preparing for the upcoming 2026 IPL season, in which he will play for the Rajasthan Royals. He will be one of the key players to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season.