Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth heaped praise on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The wonderkid has impressed and stunned the entire cricket fraternity with his unbelievable batting skills. While lauding the teenager, Srikkanth revealed that even his wife is watching the Duleep Trophy, India's domestic first-class cricket competition, because of Sooryavanshi. Playing for East Zone, the southpaw scored only 8 runs in the quarter-final match against North East Zone before bouncing back with scores of 92 and 40 in the semi-final against Central Zone.

"He's playing outstandingly well. He must be encouraged and never be discouraged. If he's molded properly, he'll be a superstar in the making. He'll bring Test cricket back to its glory. Everyone watched the Duleep Trophy because of him. Even my wife is watching because of him. He'll be a big asset going forward for world cricket," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Sooryavanshi, who is just 15, has already broken several records, be it in the Indian Premier League, at the international level or in Under-19 cricket. Carrying on his terrific run, he also created history in the Duleep Trophy by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the tournament's history.

At the age of 15 years and 157 days, Sooryavanshi reached the milestone in just 42 balls, smashing a six off off-spinner Saransh Jain to complete his fifty and break a 57-year-old record during East Zone's first innings.

The previous record was held by Laxman Singh, who scored a Duleep Trophy half-century at the age of 16 years and 23 days in the 1969 edition.

Speaking further about Sooryavanshi, Srikkanth said, "He played incredibly well. How can people even doubt whether this boy on whether he is capable of playing higher-level cricket? He can play every level of cricket, and he is going to rule world cricket shortly in all formats. He's smashing medium pacers with no worries for straight sixes in red-ball cricket. He's toying with the bowlers."

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