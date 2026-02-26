India's Under-19 World Cup hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Arjun Tendulkar lit up the DY Patil Ground in Talegaon as DY Patil Blue pulled off a high-octane chase against Indian Navy on Day 4 of the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup on Thursday. Sooryavanshi smashed 63 off just 19 balls, hitting seven boundaries and five sixes. Tendulkar, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 55 off 29 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Indian Navy posted 219 for four in their 20 overs, and in response, DY Patil Blue chased down the target with five wickets and five balls to spare, finishing on 225 for five. Sooryavanshi and Tendulkar were the standout performers with the bat for DY Patil Blue, while Sarfaraz Khan also contributed with a handy 27 in the chase.

14 ball 50 for Vaibhav Suryavanshi against the Indian Navy in the DY PATIL T20 CUP pic.twitter.com/KAcl0UOJ3V — Rithik Rajeev Yadav (@Rithikdb5) February 26, 2026

In the other games, Route Mobile chased down CAG's total of 172 for nine with five wickets in hand at the DY Patil Stadium. At the University Ground, Canara Bank overhauled a target of 216 for five with one over and four wickets to spare.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil Ground, Talegaon

Group C: Indian Navy 219/4 in 20 overs (Kuwar Pathak 87, Nitin Tanwar 57*); lost to DY Patil Blue 225/5 in 19.1 overs

(Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 63, Arjun Tendulkar 55*; Vishal Gaur 3/41) - DY Patil Blue won by five wickets

At DY Patil Stadium

Group B: CAG 172/9 in 20 overs (Prerak Mankad 43, Aman Mojkhade 34; Mohit Awasthi 2/36);

Route Mobile 177/5 in 17.2 overs (Virat Singh 85, Vipraj Nigam 38*; Ajay Singh Kookna 2/38) - Route Mobile won by five wickets

At DY Patil University

Group C: Nirlon 216/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 52, Aarya Desai 51, Bhupen Lalwani 40);

lost to Canara Bank 221/6 in 19 overs (Atharva Taide 60, MG Naveen 49, KV Siddharth 37*; Saurabh Singh 3/34) - Canara Bank won by four wickets

FRIDAY'S FIXTURES

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group D - BPCL vs Income Tax

4 pm: Group A - Tata Sports vs CGST

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group C - Nirlon vs Indian Navy

4 pm: Group B - Jain Irrigation vs Route Mobile