Australian cricket team batter Usman Khawaja has been reportedly charged with breaching International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations for wearing a black armband during the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth. Khawaja wanted to wear shoes with "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" written on them as a show of solidarity for people suffering due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Following a rejection from ICC, he wore the armband during the Test match. While black armbands are worn by players to mark any special occasion, such an act needs a prior permission from the ICC.

"Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. "Usman displayed a personal message (arm band) during the first Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand."

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Khawaja thanked everyone who came in his support and even stated that he will continue to raise his voice over the issue.

“Thank you to all those who supported and gave me love this week. It wasn't unnoticed. There are a lot of kind-hearted people out there. Nothing worthwhile is easy. History shows we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. But together we can fight for a better future,” Khawaja wrote on his Instagram.